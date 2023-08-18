‘People are asking for it, let’s give it to them’: ‘Blue Beetle’ director already has a spin-off candidate in mind

The old DC Studios guard weren’t known for their wise decisions, but caving on moving Blue Beetle from streaming to the big screen just might end up being the high point of their legacy. Indeed, while it remains to be seen how it fares at the box office, the origin story more than pulls its fair share of weight in upping the reputation of the superhero genre, and right now, that’s a trait whose value you can’t buy.

We know that the cobalt-clad protagonist will be jumping the sinking ship of the DC Extended Universe for the ark-in-the-making that is James Gunn’s DC Universe, but, depending on how audience sentiment develops over the course of this coming weekend, it could very well be the case that Jaime Reyes will not be the most anticipated returnee from Blue Beetle in the DCU future.

That honor goes to none other than Jaime’s grandmother, affectionately known as Nana, who director Ángel Manuel Soto is all too ready to give the spin-off treatment to, according to a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Somebody told me, I think they’re trying to make a campaign to do a spin-off of Nana’s backstory. Like, ‘We need a Nana story spin-off!’ People are asking for it, let’s give it to them. We need more Nana.”

We won’t spoil anything here, but those of you who are already in the know are fully aware that Soto may not be – and should not be – joking around here. There’s a good-to-fair chance that Nana is going to catch the majority of moviegoers off-guard, and leave an even wider majority crossing their fingers for a prequel series. Gunn, you’d better start cooking!

Blue Beetle is now playing in theaters.