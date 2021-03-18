The Perfect Place To Pause Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is finally available on HBO Max from today, and DC fans everywhere are digging into the much-anticipated director’s cut. The thing is, though, it’s a hefty watch, as the movie clocks in at over four-hours long. A lot of folks are going to have to view it in at least two chunks, then, so you might be wondering about the best place to pause it. Well, here’s what you need to know.

The Snyder Cut is receiving a smattering of theatrical showings in some territories, and when it’s played on the big screen, an intermission is held. This comes at the end of chapter 4, which is about 2 hours and 20 minutes into the film. Narratively, it’s just after when the heroes have decided that they need to resurrect Superman. This leaves you with three segments of the movie left to go – two chapters and the epilogue.

You may remember that 2021’s Justice League was initially announced as a miniseries before it was confirmed it would be released as one long feature instead. Rights issues were the reason the original plan couldn’t go ahead, but the Snyder Cut is still handily separated into six chapters of varying lengths. So, if you need to take more regular breaks than just a single intermission and don’t want to ruin the flow of the story too much, pausing at the end of one of these chapters is your best bet.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League seems to be mostly going down very well with critics and fans alike, sitting at a strong 78% on Rotten Tomatoes. While some are describing it as “bloated” and “overlong,” there’s also a lot of praise for its “epic” scale and the myriad ways it improves on the 2017 theatrical cut. Be sure to catch it now on HBO Max in the US and on various VOD platforms internationally.