Peter Dinklage To Star In Toxic Avenger Reboot

Legendary Entertainment acquired the rights to The Toxic Avenger a few years back, with plans for a reboot of the horror-comedy property having been on the cards for a while now. Unfortunately, however, movement on the project has been slow.

It snagged a director last year, though, in the form of Macon Blair, while we also know that it’ll be produced by Troma Entertainment founders Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz, with Legendary’s Alex Garcia and Jay Ashenfelter on board as well to help bring the project out of development hell and into theaters. And now, the film has finally found its star.

According to Deadline, Game of Thrones‘ Peter Dinklage will headline the reboot, which is being described as “a contemporary reimagining of Troma Entertainment’s successful 1984 low-budget action comedy hit.” He’s the first and only cast member to board the movie, but with an actor of his caliber now involved, you can bet that things will begin to pick up steam.

Though far from what you’d call a big hit back in the day, the original Toxic Avenger has a strong cult following and inspired three follow-ups, a television cartoon, and even both a Marvel comic and a stage musical. Thanks to a campy tone, ridiculous effects and loads of violence, it had a cheap, B-movie vibe to it that endeared it to many. And it’ll certainly be interesting to see what direction they head in with the reboot.

With Kaufman and Herz involved, hopefully the project will keep at least some of the silly, anarchic spirit of the original. Though seeing that Deadline notes it’s a reimagining, you can also expect it to be given a fresh coat of paint for modern times.

But tell us, are you excited to see Peter Dinklage sign on for the Toxic Avenger reboot? Let us know down below.