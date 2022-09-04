Peter Jackson’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ movies dominate streaming as fans get their ‘Rings of Power’ fix

The Lord of the Rings is tearing up the streaming charts, with all three of director Peter Jackson’s original trilogy rank in the top-10 most-watched movies on Amazon Prime.

On the heels of Prime’s record-breaking 25 million views in the first 24 hours alone for the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, fans are once again taking their imaginations on a vacation to Middle-earth. Not surprisingly, it’s also inspired Prime subscribers around the world to have LOTR binge-watching sessions. The result is more huge viewership numbers for Amazon and the saga of The One Ring.

At the top of the list is the film that initiated moviegoers to Middle-earth, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Released in 2001, Fellowship climbed to the number two spot on the streaming platform. Meanwhile, the second film in the LOTR saga, The Two Towers, ranked fifth overall. Rounding out the top-10 was the trilogy’s finale, The Return of the King, which sat in the 10th spot.

The popularity wasn’t limited to the first LOTR films as fans also streamed the three Hobbit movies in droves.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey managed to occupy the fourth position, giving Middle-earth an impressive three out of the top-five movies on Prime. While An Unexpected Journey was the only Hobbit movie to rank inside the top 10, the other films in the franchise performed admirably. The Desolation of Smaug landed in 12th while The Battle of Three Armies brought things home with a strong 16th-place showing.

As audiences await the next installment of Rings of Power, it will undoubtedly keep all six LOTR movies high atop Prime’s movie rankings.