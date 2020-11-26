Peter Parker Will Reportedly Be Forced To Kill [SPOILERS] In The MCU

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has been characterized by his youthful exuberance and wide-eyed enthusiasm that he brings to almost any situation, which usually involves him being way out of his depth. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker wouldn’t hurt a fly, but he would activate Instant Kill on the battlefield when the fate of the universe is at stake.

The third installment in the web-slinging franchise has been filming for a few weeks, and so far the only new additions to the ensemble are Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Jamie Foxx’s Electro, making it fairly obvious that the multiverse is in play. However, after Homecoming and Far From Home score solid reviews and bumper box office, Sony and Marvel Studios will look to keep their working relationship intact for as long as possible.

There’s literally no way Spider-Man 3 will even be anything close to the end of the line for Holland’s Spidey, and we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Thor: Love and Thunder would be adapting Jane Foster’s cancer storyline months before Natalie Portman confirmed it – that in a future movie, Peter Parker might have to kill his best friend Ned Leeds.

Ever since Jacob Batalon’s comic relief sidekick was officially given a surname, speculation has linked him with an eventual turn to the dark side, following in his comic book counterpart’s footsteps and becoming Hobgoblin. Those rumors kicked up a gear when it was revealed the actor had lost over 100 pounds, leading to theories making the rounds that the seeds could be sown as soon as Spider-Man 3.

According to our intel, Ned will lose his entire family in an accident, and he’ll hold Peter personally responsible, which reportedly causes his slow-burning transformation into Hobgoblin, and his former best friend will ultimately be forced to kill him. That’s pretty heavy stuff for a Spider-Man movie, but don’t expect to see it until at least the fourth installment of the franchise.