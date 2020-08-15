Peter Parker May Be Getting A Surprising New MCU Love Interest

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man franchise has made a point of trying to put a fresh spin on some familiar faces from the web-slinger’s extensive back catalogue, and it isn’t just limited to tweaking the origins of villains Vulture and Mysterio to suit the needs of the MCU’s mythology.

Jacob Batalon’s Ned is an amalgamation of future Hobgoblin Ned Leeds and Ultimate Spider-Man‘s Ganke Lee, while Angourie Rice’s Betty Brant and Tony Revolori’s Flash Thompson don’t bear much similarity to their comic book counterparts. Of course, the most notable change has been to Peter Parker’s main squeeze, with Zendaya’s eccentric MJ a far cry from Mary Jane Watson’s usual depiction as a feisty redhead.

While the Peter and MJ relationship has always been a key part of both characters, rumors hinting that Gwen Stacy could appear in a future installment would make it seem as though it isn’t going to be plain sailing for the couple, and we’re now hearing that Tom Holland’s Spidey could be paired up with another one of the franchise’s female characters at some point and it isn’t who you would expect.

Spider-Man: Far From Home Photo Gallery 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Ryan Reynolds had a secret cameo in Hobbs & Shaw and Rey would be revealed as Palpatine’s [SPOILERS] in The Rise of Skywalker, both of which were correct – one idea being discussed behind the scenes is to use Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova as one of Spider-Man’s future love interests.

From what we understand, once Yelena has been fully established as the MCU’s newest Black Widow, she’ll begin crossing over into other movies and will eventually find herself bumping into Spider-Man. This likely won’t happen for a while yet and it’s unclear if Peter will be aware of her extensive experience as a spy or not. Regardless, we’re told that some sort of romance will ultimately spring up between them, which should be fun to see.

After all, teaming up two of the fastest-rising young stars in the business could generate some real sparks. Especially given the contrast between Holland’s wide-eyed and motor-mouthed Peter and Pugh’s extensively-trained operative.