Star Wars Fans Now Petitioning For 4-Hour Cut Of Revenge Of The Sith

Now it’s gone too far. In the wake of the news that a Snyder Cut of Justice League is actually happening – as opposed to existing solely in the minds of desperate uber-nerds on 4chan – a petition calling for an extended cut of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith has gone viral, reaching 10,000 signatures in the last few days. And when I say extended cut, I mean elongated to 4 hours.

The petition was started 11 months ago by one Fraser Beitzel, but doubtless garnered traction now that movie recuts have hit the mainstream. Snyder Cut this, Ayer Cut that, Ratner Cut there. That last one won’t necessarily be happening, mind you.

In all seriousness, the spirit of this petition appears to be in jest. After all, it’s good to sprinkle our internet usage with a little escapism now and then. I doubt there’s any serious desire for a Revenge of the Sith super-cut and to believe so would be to miss the joke. There’s more chance of John Goodman winning next year’s pole vault than any new prequel edits getting sanctioned.

If we’re going to petition His Holiness The Star Wars High One for any serious reason, it’s to release the original version of the 1977 movie without any of the nonsense defiling its modern releases. Not to compare George Lucas to Beethoven (for the sake of this simile, I am), but it’s like Beethoven using his 9th symphony as a toilet roll. Please George, give fans, and non-fans, something we all want to see.

There’s my mini-petition of the day. Seems to be all the rage at the moment. Feel free to drop a comment with your own thoughts on Beitzel’s plea, though. Maybe you actually do want a 4 hour cut of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Lockdown can’t be that boring, can it?