Photo From New Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Goes Viral After He’s Called Unrecognizable

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are reuniting for the first time since 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street for mega budget literary adaptation Killers of the Flower Moon, but it’s still the sixth of the legendary filmmaker’s last nine movies to star the actor, even if he isn’t playing the lead role this time out, with Jesse Plemons headlining the ensemble instead.

Not only that, but after AppleTV+ agreed to stump up the mammoth $200 million sum to fund the project, it’ll also be the second consecutive Scorsese effort to head directly to a streaming service following Netflix’s The Irishman. Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the plot focuses on a series of oil-rich Osage Nation tribe members being murdered in mysterious circumstances, and the subsequent FBI investigation that sprung up in its wake.

The first official image from Killers of the Flower Moon recently arrived online, only to almost instantly go viral. The accompanying caption described DiCaprio as looking ‘unrecognizable,’ but as you can see from the reactions below, the internet isn’t buying it.

Unrecognizable is definitely a stretch when that’s Leonardo DiCaprio looking very much like… well, Leonardo DiCaprio. He might be one of the finest talents of his generation that can always be relied on to deliver a stellar performance, but he’s never really gone in for the drastic body transformations or prosthetics that many of his peers adopt for their biggest roles.

In any case, as a Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio collaboration, Killers of the Flower Moon is already destined to be a major awards season player, while it marks the first time that the Goodfellas, Raging Bull and Taxi Driver director has paired both of his onscreen muses in the same movie, with Robert De Niro cast in the pivotal role of William Hale.

