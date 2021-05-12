Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are reuniting for the first time since 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street for mega budget literary adaptation Killers of the Flower Moon, but it’s still the sixth of the legendary filmmaker’s last nine movies to star the actor, even if he isn’t playing the lead role this time out, with Jesse Plemons headlining the ensemble instead.

Not only that, but after AppleTV+ agreed to stump up the mammoth $200 million sum to fund the project, it’ll also be the second consecutive Scorsese effort to head directly to a streaming service following Netflix’s The Irishman. Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the plot focuses on a series of oil-rich Osage Nation tribe members being murdered in mysterious circumstances, and the subsequent FBI investigation that sprung up in its wake.

The first official image from Killers of the Flower Moon recently arrived online, only to almost instantly go viral. The accompanying caption described DiCaprio as looking ‘unrecognizable,’ but as you can see from the reactions below, the internet isn’t buying it.

Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film https://t.co/IZ08MWqbT8 pic.twitter.com/N7TFJyrsSs — New York Post (@nypost) May 10, 2021

He must be the person in the left if he’s unrecognizable because the person on the right looks exactly like Leonardo DiCaprio. https://t.co/iy0Znlniaq — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 11, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio making headlines for all the right reasons pic.twitter.com/bZ4ztI69LK — ljwr • lewis (@ljwr_) May 11, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio is totally unrecognizable in first photos of his new movie pic.twitter.com/tZgI68tnxz — Ella Zee 🌈👑 (@EllaZee5) May 11, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognisable in first photos of new Scorsese film 😁 pic.twitter.com/hjVhXprDO1 — Shaun the Sheep (@shaunthesheep) May 11, 2021

Photo From New Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Goes Viral After He's Called Unrecognizable 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

CELEBRITY LOOKALIKES! Leonardo DiCaprio (left); Leonardo DiCaprio (right) pic.twitter.com/FSTFOQmFSk — Nevie Styx (@nickelwolf) May 10, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio scrolling through these tweets, seeing nobody can identify him: pic.twitter.com/AYEZavKOWL — ZaxPrefersTV (@zaxptv) May 10, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in photos from Growing Pains. pic.twitter.com/lMJkacJVIC — Alex Segura (@alex_segura) May 11, 2021

Me when I hear anyone say Leonardo DiCaprio is unrecognizable in that photo. pic.twitter.com/vFGZ7kEqQm — Grand Masker Kushibo, MPH (@kushibo) May 10, 2021

There is nothing Christian Bale cannot do. Nothing. pic.twitter.com/SPSysb5OCd — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) May 11, 2021

Unrecognizable is definitely a stretch when that’s Leonardo DiCaprio looking very much like… well, Leonardo DiCaprio. He might be one of the finest talents of his generation that can always be relied on to deliver a stellar performance, but he’s never really gone in for the drastic body transformations or prosthetics that many of his peers adopt for their biggest roles.

In any case, as a Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio collaboration, Killers of the Flower Moon is already destined to be a major awards season player, while it marks the first time that the Goodfellas, Raging Bull and Taxi Driver director has paired both of his onscreen muses in the same movie, with Robert De Niro cast in the pivotal role of William Hale.