The Suicide Squad Set Photos Reveal First Look At Idris Elba And John Cena

Despite the fact that we’re just a little under two years away from seeing The Suicide Squad on the big screen for ourselves, that doesn’t mean Warner Bros. haven’t gotten the ball rolling well in advance of opening weekend. In fact, filming on the James Gunn-helmed picture is already underway.

If you’ve been keeping up with news pertaining to this production, then you’ve probably already seen set photos showing the likes of Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Mayling Ng as Mongal, and a handful of other lesser known DC villains shooting a scene. But now, we’re able to take a gander at some of the marquee characters to be showcased in Task Force X’s next onscreen mission.

This time around, Just Jared has struck again with a new batch of images showing Idris Elba and John Cena donning prison uniforms, in addition to Viola Davis returning as the ruthless Amanda Waller. Daniela Melchior was also pictured that day, but it appears as though she’s not in her full Ratcatcher getup just yet. For more looks at said actors, be sure to click the link in the source field at the bottom of this article.

#TheSuicideSquad cast films scenes inside an Atlanta prison, including John Cena, Viola Davis and Idris Elba – see brand new pictures from the set! https://t.co/bk38YP8ksZ — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 16, 2019

Now, if most of the narrative is being shot in sequence, then it could be assumed those lesser known villains mentioned earlier – and quite possibly Captain Boomerang himself – may not make it out of the film’s opening sequence alive. My best guess is that they bite the dust, before bigger guns like Harley Quinn and Elba and Cena’s characters are called in.

As to who those two gentlemen are playing, well, we’re still waiting on confirmation from the studio on that front. Although Elba suiting up as Bronze Tiger has been the prevailing theory, recent rumors have placed him as Vigilante. Cena, meanwhile, is supposedly Peacemaker. But until further notice, we’re going to have to go by whatever industry chatter tells us.

The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters on August 6th, 2021.