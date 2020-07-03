Pierce Brosnan Says Being James Bond Is The Gift That Keeps Giving

Before Daniel Craig picked up the Walther-PPK in 2006’s Casino Royale, Pierce Brosnan was the incumbent James Bond. Even though it’s now 18 years since he last played the part in 2002’s Die Another Day, the Irish actor remains closely connected to the super-spy in the eyes of fans. Many stars who are known for one role above others sometimes struggle with that, but it sounds like Brosnan is more than happy to be 007 forever.

While speaking with The Guardian to discuss his part in Netflix’s new comedy movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Brosnan – who starred in four Bond films, beginning with 1995’s GoldenEye – called his association with the character “the gift that keeps giving” and believes it’s responsible for his “wonderful career.”

“Bond is the gift that keeps giving and has allowed me to have a wonderful career. Once you’re branded as a Bond, it’s with you forever, so you better make peace with it and you’d better understand that when you walk through those doors and pick up the mantle of playing James Bond.”

Brosnan’s connection with Bond goes back even further than when he took on the part in the mid-90s, as he was the original choice to replace Roger Moore a decade earlier, but was unable to escape his contract for TV’s Remington Steele, so Timothy Dalton took the gig instead. When Dalton then passed on doing a third film, Brosnan finally got the chance to land his dream job.

In recent times, the actor has voiced his feelings about where he wants to see the franchise go next, following Craig handing in his notice after a record-breaking 14 years. Brosnan hopes to see some of the old-school sense of humor return to the films and is one of many advocates for the character to be recast as a woman. He’d also like the chance to be invited back to play a villain.

James Bond returns in No Time To Die, which finally hits theaters this November.