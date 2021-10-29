Pierce Brosnan Starring In New Action Thriller From Patriot Games Director

Phillip Noyce knows a thing or two about crafting crowd-pleasing action thrillers, having helmed Harrison Ford’s Jack Ryan duology Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger, as well as Angelina Jolie’s espionage thriller Salt. He’s back at it again with his latest project, and this time he’s roped in a former 007 to headline the cast.

As per Variety, Pierce Brosnan will take top billing in Fast Charlie, and adaptation of Victor Gischler’s novel Gun Monkeys. The plot follows the actor’s Charlie Swift, who spent the last 20 years of his life working as a fixer and assassin for an aging mob boss named Stan.

When a rival crime lord looks to take out Stan’s entire hierarchy, Charlie manages to survive and sets out to gain a measure of revenge, leaving nobody alive as he works his way through the competition. The Mechanic, The Expendables 2, The Equalizer and The Protege‘s Richard Wenk wrote the script, so we’re guaranteed some solid genre trappings.

Fast Charlie isn’t going to make serious waves at the box office, but seeing Brosnan play a veteran hitman in a mid budget actioner written by the experienced Wenk and directed by the even more experienced Noyce means that it’s destined to find an audience among aficionados at the very least.