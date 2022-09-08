‘Pinocchio’ reactions indicate we’re in for another solid-if-unspectacular Disney retread

In 2015 Disney lit the dynamite and began a comprehensive strip-mining operation on their huge catalog of animated classics. These movies are revered for their fairytale wholesomeness and the still jaw-dropping artistic skill of Disney’s golden age artists. But hey, what if they were remade in live-action using cutting-edge CGI and with a glitzy A-list cast?

Results have been mixed, though all have made money. But now we have a hint that Disney may be running out of road, as their live-action reworking of 1940’s Pinocchio has been met with a collective critical shrug.

The movie lands on Disney Plus today, boasts Tom Hanks as Geppetto, Luke Evans as the Coachman, and Joseph Gordon Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, and reactions are beginning to flood in on social media.

Was this really necessary:

Pinocchio has come to live action and while it wasn't necessary, the movie itself is very cute. A bit too much of a shot for shot remake and Jiminy Cricket's strange look is distracting. Still, this is the same magical story we all love. Tom Hanks is fantastic!#Pinocchio pic.twitter.com/Jun4tkMc36 — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) September 8, 2022

“Reasonably enjoyable” isn’t exactly high praise:

Disney's #Pinocchio is a sweet & charming retelling, which breathes beautiful new life into this iconic tale & expands & deepens its narrative, often with bizarre choices. While it never manages to even touch the magic of the classic, it is a reasonably enjoyable Disney remake. pic.twitter.com/lQUmcS6md1 — Dave Lee (@daveleedwnundr) September 8, 2022

It seems like in this case CGI is no match for hand-drawn animation:

#Pinocchio is a copy and paste live action remake that does not recapture the magic of the original. There is absolutely no emotional connection to Pinocchio or Geppetto and the CGI takes you completely out of the story. It did not work for me and I am a bit disappointed. — manda @ #TIFF22 (@amxndareviews) September 8, 2022

A “waste of time”:

There’s really nothing magical about the new #Pinocchio. Drowning in special effects, there’s little to ground this fantastical story, making for an uninspired retread of a classic.



It’s bland at best, creepy at worst, and all around a waste of time. pic.twitter.com/6nbkgA1Opi — Daniel Howat (@howatdk) September 8, 2022

Nothing new has been added to make this distinct:

Disney’s live-action #Pinocchio feels somewhat empty. Zemeckis is almost able to convey some magic through cinematography and (certain) solid visuals, but there is nothing added that allows it to feel fresh or even necessary. It is a forgettable experience that kids may enjoy. pic.twitter.com/jy3XlzpWpS — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) September 8, 2022

Self-serving and hollow:

Disney’s newest live action was… a movie. #Pinocchio unfortunately left a lot to be desired. The humor kind of took me out, and we didn’t get enough Cynthia Erivo. Though Luke Evans was a delight. In the end, the film is self-serving and hollow. pic.twitter.com/ORJVw63h85 — film poser™️ josie marie 🔜 TIFF22 (@TheJosieMarie) September 8, 2022

And, the worst review, Variety writer Courtney Howard describes it as “one of the worst films of the year”:

Robert Zemeckis’ #PINOCCHIO is terrible. An absolute low point for Disney’s CG remake roster. Messy, dull & aesthetically unappealing, it’s one of the worst films of the year & acts as an uninspired affront to what the animators created with the 1940 original. pic.twitter.com/nS2vzt9ppE — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) September 8, 2022

With Disney’s effort now out, all eyes will move to Netflix’s own Pinocchio, as directed by horror/fantasy master Guillermo Del Toro. This long-in-development stop motion take on the fairytale features the stunning visuals you’d expect from Del Toro and a similarly excellent cast. Here’s hoping that project meets a warmer critical reception than Disney Plus’ effort when it lands on December 9.

Pinocchio is now available on Disney Plus.