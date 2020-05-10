Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 Reportedly A Soft Reboot, May Include Jack Sparrow

Until Disney issues an official statement on the matter, the main talking point surrounding Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is, of course, going to be Johnny Depp’s involvement. After he was dumped from the franchise thanks to his ongoing legal battle with Amber Heard, public opinion has now begun to turn in the actor’s favor following some rather disturbing allegations against his ex-wife, with numerous petitions demanding that the Mouse House bring him back for the next film.

We already know that Guardians of the Galaxy and Jumanji star Karen Gillan is being eyed to take the lead in Pirates 6, but it’d be a bit odd to have a Pirates of the Caribbean movie without Jack Sparrow. Depp might not take top billing like he has in the past, but surely some kind of cameo or small part should be possible, right?

Again, Disney hasn’t confirmed anything one way or another just yet, but The DisInsider’s Skyler Shuler has taken to Twitter this week to let everyone know that the next movie in the franchise might be a “soft reboot” and, what’s perhaps more exciting, is that Jack Sparrow could be involved. Which is odd, since just a few days ago, Shuler said that Depp will not be returning as Captain Jack.

Hearing from different people that PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN could be a “soft reboot,” like BUMBLEBEE. So, Sparrow could possibly be involved, I don’t if that means starring role or cameo, or just a film in the same universe. Just things I keep hearing. https://t.co/5zA6qQPoLF — Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) May 10, 2020

Of course, Shuler’s Tweet comes hot on the heels of We Got This Covered’s own scoop about the film, which said that Disney was considering giving Depp a cameo in it. And while there’s still been no firm confirmation from the studio one way or the other on this, it’s definitely looking likely that Johnny will be back in some capacity.

But tell us, do you think Pirates of the Caribbean 6 should carve out a role for the iconic character? Or should it place its focus elsewhere? As always, let us know down below.