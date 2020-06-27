Pirates Of The Caribbean Fans Are Furious About The New Movie

Following yesterday’s news that Margot Robbie and Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson were working on a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie, there are now two new entries in the long-running franchise in the works with a female lead, but most of the talk is still focused on Johnny Depp’s involvement or lack thereof.

When Disney announced that Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow was no longer part of their plans, there was a huge backlash from fans, and petitions were soon doing the rounds in an effort to have him reinstated. While studios rarely, if ever, pay much attention to these sort of things, after public opinion swung massively in the actor’s favor following a series of revelations in his messy divorce from Amber Heard, it was reported that the Mouse House had softened their stance and were considering a cameo where he would pass the torch onto the next generation of pirates.

There’s no question that Jack Sparrow is one of the most iconic characters in 21st Century cinema, and there’s every chance that a Pirates of the Caribbean movie that doesn’t feature him could fail to match the success of the five installments that managed to earn over $4.5 billion at the box office, despite the series never being able to match the critical acclaim that greeted Curse of the Black Pearl back in 2003.

In fact, based on the online reactions to the announcement of Robbie’s spinoff, a lot of fans have no interest whatsoever in a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie that doesn’t feature Captain Jack, and you can check out what folks are saying down below.

It’s simple .. if the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie has no Captain Jack Sparrow, no Johnny Depp, I’m not watching it 🤚🏼 — Willy Wonka Tiktok (@WonkaTiktok) June 26, 2020

I would just like to point out that I’m not against Margot Robbie starring in a Pirates Of The Caribbean movie. I just think she should be starring along side Johnny Depp who made the franchise what it is. — Strawberry Fields. (@sunflxwervolsix) June 26, 2020

Johnny Depp carried every Pirates of the Caribbean movie. He was going through financial troubles, a bitter divorce, and was falsely accused of assaulting his partner. He still killed his role EVERY MOVIE. You got me fucked up if you think I’m watching the new one without him pic.twitter.com/7NZfLF63Nb — Laith🇵🇸 (@laithalishious) June 26, 2020

Disney could have both Margot Robbie and Johnny Depp united in one Pirates of The Caribbean film but they’re too freaking blind. pic.twitter.com/XTTvbEInrQ — Sienna (@winonasrider) June 26, 2020

johnny depp didn't carry the whole pirates of the caribbean franchise on his back for almost 20 years to have disney trying to erase the work he put his soul into nope i won't be accepting it — maría (@jonsmanager) June 26, 2020

Margot Robbie is a talented actress and all, but Pirates Of the Caribbean will fail disastrously without Johnny Depp. The People solely watch it for Depp’s Jack Sparrow. He is what made the franchise a success. — Avery Travers (@averytravers) June 26, 2020

johnny depp trending should speak volumes to disney, we want johnny depp or nothing. — 🦇ᴅᴇʟ🦇 (@boovonghoulie) June 26, 2020

If Johnny Depp isn’t Jack Sparrow in the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie then we don’t want it, they can keep it. — F 🏹✨ (@peaceminusfive) June 26, 2020

Thank you Johnny Depp. Thank you Captain Jack Sparrow for shaping my childhood. pic.twitter.com/8RSHsWmQRE — Marta ♏🌿 (@xdiordepp) June 26, 2020

A new Pirates of the Caribbean movie without Johnny Depp? Good luck with that idea. pic.twitter.com/IW1MZqZwIe — John Jimenez (@johnj1138) June 26, 2020

In a lot of cases, it isn’t the stars that make the franchise, but there’s no denying that Jack Sparrow has perhaps been the single most integral factor in the continued success of the Pirates of the Caribbean brand. There’s definitely a huge amount of risk in mounting two new projects without him, but we’ll just have to wait and see if Disney will eventually cave into demand and bring him back, even if it ends up being just a brief cameo.