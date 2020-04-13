Pirates Of The Caribbean Star Says Disney’s Talking About Making A Sixth Movie

What’s the tonic the world needs at this time of great fear and immeasurable peril? I’m guessing your answer doesn’t include Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Just a hunch.

Lee Arenberg, best known for his role as pirate Pintel in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, has said that Disney are definitely talking about making a sixth movie. The comment came in a new interview with Kendall Talks TV – YouTube’s premier chat show (ok, I made that bit up), and here’s exactly what Arenberg had to say:

They’re definitely talking about it, as far as I know.

The actor was also asked about the possibility of returning as Pintel, and said the following:

I mean yeah, of course, obviously. But they’ve already done two without us [laughs]. I love it, though, I love that part.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Gallery 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Arenberg alludes to the fact that he hasn’t had a role in either On Stranger Tides or Dead Men Tell No Tales (or Salazar’s Revenge, depending on your territory).

Since Dead Men came and went back in 2017, rumors have rumbled about where the franchise will turn next. There’s also been endless speculation about Johnny Depp’s reluctance to return for a sixth (!) outing as Cap’n Jack Sparrow, uncertainty over Disney’s plans in the wake of Dead Men’s relatively disappointing box office (the second lowest to date), and a lingering sense that the world has reached a state of Pirates fatigue. A similar thing happened with the fifth (!) Transformers movie released the same year, where the chickens at long last came home to roost; Transformers: The Last Knight supposedly lost Paramount $100,000,000.

Whether this is informed gossip on the part of Arenberg or simply speculation to pass the time (which he seems to suggest it might), one hopes the lockdown keeps another round of Disney-inflicted Pirates of the Caribbean flim-flam at bay a little bit longer.