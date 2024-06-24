‘Pirates of The Caribbean’ actor Tamayo Perry has died after a shark attack

Tamayo Perry, an actor known from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, has been confirmed dead after suffering a shark attack in Hawaii.

Recommended Videos

Perry, who was 49 at the time of death, acted in a few movies, with the fourth installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise being his most popular entry in Hollywood. In the movie, he played one of the many common pirates who accompanied Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz, Ian McShane and Geoffrey Rush to discover the Fountain of Youth.

Water and seas were a common thing in Perry’s life, since he was a lifeguard in Oahu, Hawaii on a daily basis. Unfortunately, his life tragically ended in Hawaii on Sunday, June 23’s afternoon, where a shark attacked him, and he was found dead in the ocean.

How did Tamayo Perry die in Hawaii?

Local emergency services in Oahu’s North Shore were called around 1pm by people who reported a man “fatally injured by a shark,” according to the Guardian. They quickly dispatched on jet skis and retrieved Perry’s body from the ocean.

Following the events, a press conference was held by the Honolulu Ocean Safety acting chief Kurt Lager, who confirmed Perry’s death. He also said Perry was a lifeguard and a surfer “loved by all.” The 49-year-old supposedly known by a lot of locals on Oahu’s North Shore.

“Tamayo’s personality was infectious, and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more. Our condolences go out to Tamayo’s family,” Lager said, according to the Guardian.

Rick Blangiardi, mayor of Honolulu, called Perry’s death a “tragic loss,” and asked the press and the public to respect Perry’s family’s privacy so they can peacefully deal with the loss and mourn him. “Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected, [he] grew up right over here, and just a great member of our ocean safety team,” he said.

While shark attacks are dangerous and can be lethal, they are quite rare worldwide. In 2023, only 69 unprovoked shark attacks were reported, with 36 of them taking place in the United States, according to The Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File. Only two of those 36 attacks turned out to be lethal.

In what movies did Tamayo Perry star in?

In his career, Perry had five appearances on the big screen, though, in most of his roles, he played a side character or a stunt stuntman. The most popular franchise he ever got to be a part of was Pirates of the Caribbean by joining the crew of the fourth entry, On Stranger Tides.

Perry also appeared in a short movie The Bridge, Hawaii 5.0 series, and Blue Crush, with the latter also starring Michelle Rodriguez and Kate Bosworth. He also was a stuntman in a surfing movie The Big Bounce, which starred famous Hollywood stars like Sara Foster, Owen Wilson, and Morgan Freeman.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy