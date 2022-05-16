It's a stunning look at how our differences can bring us together.

Disney and Pixar are shining a light on the elements that exist all around us in a first look at the upcoming animated film, Elemental.

Pixar shared the gorgeous and imaginative concept art today, which shows how the elements will influence one another while still showcasing the beautiful ways in which they are unique. Peter Sohn is directing the film with a timely message.

Check out this all-new concept art from Disney and Pixar’s Elemental. See the movie June 16, 2023! pic.twitter.com/Q3OfcSq0qb — Pixar (@Pixar) May 16, 2022

Inspired by his own childhood, Sohn shares that the influence of Elemental was simply noticing the places where elements meld well and the spots where they don’t — and then bringing those elements to life.

Deadline shares the following quotes from Sohn:

“My parents emigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a bustling grocery store in the Bronx. We were among many families who ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams—all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages and beautiful little neighborhoods. That’s what led me to Elemental.”

Elemental will highlight a friendship between two different elements and undeniably focus on how our similarities but often our differences give us a beautiful place to come together and form stronger bonds for it.

The official synopsis for the adorable film is as follows:

“Elemental journeys alongside an unlikely pair, Ember and Wade, in a city where fire, water, land, and air-residents live together. The fiery young woman and the go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.”

Elemental is set to hit theaters in June of 2023, just in time for Father’s Day.