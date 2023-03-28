Pixar’s new short film is a spin-off of a tearjerker, and it’s going to make you ugly cry all over again

Nearly 15 years ago, animation giant Pixar released one of the most emotionally-driven movies of all time, which successfully tugged at the vulnerable heartstrings of audiences all around the world. The film in question would be Up (2009) — a tear-jerking animation that caused an influx of emotion during its opening sequence, which followed a couple in love who eventually struggle with the complexities of old age and illness. And just when you thought your eyes had finally dried for good, Pixar is aiming to make us all cry again with a fresh-faced short film.

The aforementioned short film, titled Carl’s Date, will serve as a mini spin-off to Up and will showcase protagonist Carl Fredricksen getting ready for his first date since the unfortunate passing of his wife Ellie. The upcoming short film is scheduled to play in theaters as a preview for Pixar’s Elemental.

Considering how huge of a following Up has established over the years, it’s fair to say that a large majority of moviegoers will flock to the theaters simply to witness Carl’s life after Ellie’s death. The two characters have remained in the hearts and minds of Pixar fans everywhere, with many publications, audiences, and critics all proclaiming that Up features one of the saddest opening scenes in the history of animation.

For most of us, the minutes-long opening scene is a harsh reminder about growing old, but the actual message behind the gut-wrenching sequence shows that you’re never too old to strap on your helmet and embark on an adventure of a lifetime. Those wishing to be in Carl’s presence once more should check out Elemental in theaters on June 16.