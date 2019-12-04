Planet Of The Apes Director Says The New Movie Will Be Something Special

Disney have always had their fingers in a lot of filmmaking pies, but even by their standards things are manic at the moment. The acquisition of 21st Century Fox in spring of this year has led to the creation of the world’s first super-studio, whilst also throwing up interesting ramifications for the future of many beloved franchises.

One of the most significant properties now under Disney’s remit is Planet of the Apes, and the studio has been quick to begin development of a new addition to the saga’s classic sci-fi think pieces (except the one made by Tim Burton). Wes Ball, director of the Maze Runner series, has signed on to helm this latest Apes film and though no title or release date have yet been announced – production still being in its formative stages – Ball has already started teasing the possibilities he intends to realize in his ape take.

Speaking from his Twitter account (it’s the modern-day press conference), he promised to do the franchise justice in his installment, saying:

“I’ll say this about Apes… I grew up on the original and absolutely love the previous trilogy. I would only do this if I felt I could offer something special while still honoring what’s come before. We have something that’s shaping up to be an awesome chapter to this franchise.”

Those who’ve followed and enjoyed the series through this decade’s glossy reboot trilogy (something Ball was keen to acknowledge) might be hesitant about the prospect of yet another restart – War for the Planet of the Apes, the most recent film, only had its theatrical run in July 2017, after all. It should be some comfort then to know Disney intend to keep to the timeline Fox created in Rise of the Planet of the Apes, implying that at most, Ball’s film will be a soft reboot.

Regardless, a new Planet of the Apes movie is on the way and with a talented director like Wes Ball on board, we’re certainly hopeful about what it’ll bring to the series.