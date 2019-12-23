All-Female Avengers Movie Will Reportedly Feature A Big Cosmic Villain

Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame both featured scenes that focused on the heroines of the MCU. This whipped up a real hunger in fans for an all-female Avengers movie, probably modeled after the A-Force team from the comics. Marvel has yet to officially announce that such a project is in the works, but all the signs are pointing to them developing something behind the scenes and in fact, WGTC has previously reported that it’s now in the earliest stages of development.

And while a script still hasn’t been written, the studio has taken pitches already and according to our sources – the same ones who said Daniel Radcliffe was being eyed for Moon Knight and [SPOILERS] dies in The Rise of Skywalker, both of which were confirmed – the plot as it stands right now (things can always change as it gets closer to entering production) will see the entity Singularity summoning many of the MCU’s greatest female heroes to help save the world from the cosmic villain Antimatter.

The reason this plotline is already hashed out apparently is because it’ll be set-up in Captain Marvel 2. Specifically, we’ve been told that both Singularity and Antimatter will appear or at least, be teased, in the Brie Larson-fronted sequel.

As for the lineup of the team in the movie, our sources say that it will be “pretty similar” to the union of heroines seen in Endgame. Just to remind you, that included Carol Danvers (Larson), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Rescue (Gwyneth Paltrow). What’s more, we’re hearing that She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel could be part of the group, too, following their upcoming Disney Plus series.

For those who are unfamiliar with Singularity and Antimatter, they’re both from recent A-Force comics, debuting in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Physical embodiments of cosmic concepts, they act as each other’s yin and yang – when the female, good-natured Singularity was created, the male, villainous Antimatter also came into being. As such, it sounds like we can expect the A-Force movie to lean into the more space-y side of the MCU, and as soon as we learn more about it, we’ll be sure to let you know.