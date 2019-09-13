New Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution Merchandise Teases The US Release

Pokémon‘s popularity isn’t just confined to video games. So popular is the storied franchise, in fact, that real-world stores specializing purely in selling goods adorned with Pikachu’s adorable face exist in nearly every continent. From trading cards and plushies to clothes and stationery, Pokémon Centers are a mecca for Trainers across the globe eager to prove their dedication to the ultimate goal of Catching ‘Em All.

This year in particular, however, the beloved Japanese export has attracted millions of new fans through different means, most notably cinema.

Released back in the summer to rave reviews, Detective Pikachu has quite rightly won the hearts of many, regardless of whether they consider themselves new, lapsed or existing Pokéfans. Generally considered to be the best cinematic video game adaptation to date, the family affair stars Ryan Reynolds in the film’s title role on a quest to solve the mystery of his missing owner. If you’ve yet to watch it, do yourself a favour and drop a few bucks on a Blu-ray copy. You won’t regret it.

New Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution Merchandise Teases Film's U.S. Release 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Pokémon Company’s first foray into live-action isn’t the only movie experience it has planned for this year, however. Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, a faithful remake of the original animated movie from way back when is headed Stateside in the near future. We don’t have a firm release date just yet, but if a recent discovery by fansite PokeBeach is any indication, the big day is coming soon. New merch like that of the Collector’s Chest shown above featuring Mew, Mewtwo and Pikachu is themed after the film and is said to be scheduled for release in November.

Assuming the date given is accurate, Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution‘s English-language debut could coincide perfectly with the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Shield games for Nintendo Switch. Fancy that. As always, we’ll be on the lookout for further updates, so stay tuned.