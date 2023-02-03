Police launch an investigation after 200-pound Shrek statue goes missing

Strange things are afoot in Hatfield, Mass. The police department has put out a call for information after a 200lb concrete Shrek sculpture has gone missing from outside a suburban home. Whoever put this on display must have been a serious fan of the franchise, as this isn’t some store-bought model of the character, it’s very much a home-cooked ogre.

Check it out:

Hatfield Police are looking for this approximate 200lb cement SHREK SCULPTURE that went missing from his home on Mountain Rd. If you have any information, you are asked to call the department or return him in the condition you found him.



It's 200 POUNDS!! pic.twitter.com/3MEuNDJAN8 — Nick Aresco (@ArescoNick) February 2, 2023

A spokesman for the Hatfield PD took to social media to plead for its return, saying:

“If you have any information of his current whereabouts please reach out to our department or return him in the condition you found him.”

He later added:

“The dragon sculpture he lives with is frustrated and lonely.”

If I were investigating this, my first port of call would be to check any college dorms in the vicinity or look for any teenagers with green paint on their hands, as this has ‘bored kids pull a prank’ vibes all over it.

Here’s hoping this malformed yet oddly loveable Shrek is being looked after carefully and that his trip away from home will come to an end soon. Users on social media have a couple of theories about who might be behind the crime:

Leading suspect was tired of the condescension pic.twitter.com/SsMnDKbswR — Geriatric Whippersnapper (@AndrewAyres2525) February 2, 2023

And some are just happy they weigh more than a concrete Shrek (take your wins where you can get ’em):

I weigh in higher than a Shrek statue. https://t.co/fTUbthObo1 pic.twitter.com/UAzSlvAON7 — Its Mason Here (@ItsMasonHere) February 2, 2023

Whatever else happens in this case, we hope he’s returned soon, as it must be awful to know that your Shrek is out there in the world without you.

But somehow we suspect this story isn’t ogre yet.