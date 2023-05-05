Pom Klementieff reveals the final fate of Mantis’ candy cane ahead of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Pom Klementieff is Marvel’s Mantis, a stand-out character in the Guardians of the Galaxy storyline and one of the most adorable. Seriously, if you sit down to watch a Guardians movie with your friends or loved ones, you’d lose count of how many times she said or did something that made people fawn over her.

That point was hit home even more profoundly than usual during the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special when she makes it her own personal mission to bring some joy back to Peter Quill after the loss of Gamora. When the idea of Christmas is brought up, she believes this could be the missing puzzle piece that helps bring some magic back to his life. Alongside Drax, Mantis heads to Earth to find Kevin Bacon — because, of course, the actor means a lot to Quill.

While they’re on their way to knock at his front door, to totally not kidnap him and take him to some strange far away galaxy, she sees a candy cane she just can’t get enough of. It’s evident that the magic of Christmas affects her, too. While Drax goes after a blow-up yard decoration, Mantis grabs the candy cane, and they attempt to explain the somewhat odd situation to Kevin Bacon.

If you haven’t seen the Holiday Special yet, we won’t spoil it all for you, but fans have wondered exactly what Mantis did with that candy cane. Is it decor somewhere that we’ll see again in a far-off future? Will it randomly appear in a film to bring us back to the Kevin Bacon magic of Christmas, or did Mantis have to leave it behind?

If the question keeps you awake at night, don’t fret — Klementieff finally answered the question!

We have to admit; we weren’t thinking about the practicality of the candy cane when we wondered if she decided to keep the Christmas memento; we simply believed that movie magic would answer any strange questions about its location and how Mantis could keep it close.

While she had to tell the candy cane a sad goodbye, there’s always next year; and we have a feeling that she’ll find a way to reunite with Christmas joy every year from now on, as will the rest of our galactic friends. It is the most wonderful time of the year, after all — and there are always plenty of candy canes to go around.