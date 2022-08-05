‘Predator’ fans are going wild for ‘Prey’

1987’s Predator set a high bar not only for any possible follow-ups in that same franchise but action movies, in general, with Prey striking many fans as a rare worthy successor.

The 20th Century Studios film that released exclusively to the streaming service Hulu on Friday has taken the same formula of a jungle survivalist going head-to-head with an alien warrior and set it 300 years in the past with members of the Comanche Nation using their skills to fight a Predator who is perhaps an ancestor of the antagonist monster from the Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring original film.

Instead of a special forces soldier, played by Schwarzenegger in the original movie, being the protagonist in Prey, it is Amber Midthunder’s Naru, a “skilled female warrior” who “fights to protect her tribe against one of the first highly-evolved Predators to land on Earth,” according to the movie’s synopsis on IMDb.

Many fans praised Midthunder, in particular, with one Twitter user calling the film overall a “Must watch.”

“Wow🔥😯 Finally a Good predator movie after a long time!!”

Wow🔥😯 Finally a Good predator movie after a long time!! Technically this is the 1st predator movie,the first hunt on earth..well made, Engaging screenplay,great execution..#AmberMidthunder 💥👌🏻



Rating ⭐ 4/5 Must watch 👍🏻



A treat for Predator franchise fans💯 pic.twitter.com/5ILN49iylH — Amaldev (@Amal_Dev007) August 5, 2022

Another fan went so far as to call Prey the “Best Predator movie ever.”

Another commentator called the movie “a true return to form for the series,” in a franchise rife with mediocre entries from the Alien vs. Predator duology, among others.

“Such a shame it never got a theatrical release.”

Prey was everything I wanted from a Predator film, This is a true return to form for the series



Excellent Performances & Work from Everyone



Such a shame it never got a theatrical release #Prey #PreyMovie #PreyHulu #Predator pic.twitter.com/13vjsh5QuC — Annoyed Raptor 🦖 (@AnnoyedRaptor) August 5, 2022

The “violent and shockingly brutal” action was described as “some of the best in the whole franchise,” according to one movie fanatic’s assessment, while also calling Midthunder an overnight star and the film itself being their favorite in the entire series.

#PreyMovie is my favourite Predator movie, no doubt about it. Dan Trachtenberg has made a film that is both violent and shockingly brutal. Amber Midthunder is going to be a star after this but the action in here is some of the best in the whole franchise. Highly recommend! pic.twitter.com/jn197jSP16 — Charlie McGivern (@McGivernC_) August 5, 2022

People were even comparing Midthunder’s Naru to another legendarily powerful female warrior character in a horror-leaning franchise about extraterrestrials, Aliens‘ Ellen Ripley, played by Sigourney Weaver.

Another Twitter user called the film nothing short of a “masterpiece.”

Y'all this movie right here is truly a masterpiece, one of the best predator movie I have seen. Prey got suspense, tension and a thrill of hunt or get hunted lol 10/10 oh and I forgot to mention…



NARU IS FUCKIN BADASS#PreyMovie pic.twitter.com/GAo4Kan94M — Cage 2.0 (@cass_cage_45) August 5, 2022

In terms of the acting, plot, and action, one viewer was convinced the film was a “10/10.”

#PreyMovie is great, the action, cast and story was 10/10 — Daanyaal (@Daanyaal00) August 5, 2022

