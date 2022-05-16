‘Predator’ fans hoping ‘Prey’ is the movie they’ve been waiting for since 1987

The history of the Predator franchise has been a long and winding road, one peppered with sequels, reboots, crossovers, fresh starts, and false dawns. It’s been 35 years since Arnold Schwarzenegger set off into the jungle with the manliest men he could find, and yet a genuinely worthy successor has yet to emerge. That being said, fans are hoping Prey will succeed where all others have failed.

It might be heading straight to streaming, but 10 Cloverfield Lane showed that director Dan Trachtenberg knows his way around an atmospheric thriller that maximizes the tools at its disposal, and it can’t be denied that the concept is a doozy. Set 300 years ago, Amber Midthunder’s Naru will end up going toe-to-toe with the cosmic trophy hunters, without any of the modern-day technology that’s characterized the series to date.

The first teaser trailer promised a fast-paced, frantic, and very R-rated prequel to the Predator mythos, and longtime supporters of the sci-fi action horror saga are crossing their fingers in hope and expectation that this could be the first entry to match the original’s classic status.

People bitching about this obviously haven't ever seen animals toy with their food.



We've no idea how the film works around the so called "unfair fight" for dramatic purposes, so why not wait & see before having a sulk? #Prey #Predator https://t.co/Bv2kW68U9h — 🇲🇽 SCARETRODUCING 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Scaretroducing) May 16, 2022

Love the Predator franchise so Im down to watch this. #Prey #Predator https://t.co/B2jEBC5gV3 — Roger P. Bicknell II (@rbicknellii) May 16, 2022

This looks very intriguing and nice to see them do one set in the past #Prey #Predator https://t.co/A8nOwE5ZQW — Anders Holmes (@fabricius91) May 16, 2022

If only the original Predator add a Native American Warrior that challenged the Predator with the greatest training and technology of the time…#Predator #Prey #HuluDown pic.twitter.com/xw9jKTfsGP — Tobe Continue'D (@PaulRaiiin15) May 16, 2022

The teaser for #Prey is great. What makes the #Predator series unique is that there’s no connective tissue between films in terms of ongoing storylines or characters.



So each film is basically a clean slate. It’s almost an anthology series in that sense. https://t.co/lwoMXg8ztp — Chris Iannacone (@ChrisIannacone) May 16, 2022

So… this is new. A teaser trailer for a new Predator movie… and I’m really hoping that it’s good. The teaser does an excellent job at not revealing a whole bunch and making it feel more like an action-thriller and not that 2018 trash. I want this to be good! #Prey #Predator — MicahDarkFantasy LOVES The Northman (@MicahBurkholde2) May 16, 2022

To be fair, Predator 2 is solid, and Robert Rodriguez’s Predators deserved the sequel it never ended up getting, but everything else has been very hit-or-miss. The Alien vs. Predator crossovers started off in mediocrity and got exponentially worse, while Shane Black’s The Predator was the laziest kind of legacy continuation. Hopes are high for Prey, then, which has all the potential in the world to live up to the hype.