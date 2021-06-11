Predator Reboot Might Be Heading Straight To Streaming

Poor Dan Trachtenberg was trying to work on his Predator reboot in secret, which he’d managed to do for well over a year before the news was made public, and it was right under our noses the whole time.

Back in 2019, the 10 Cloverfield Lane director was announced to be developing a movie called Skulls, which followed a Comanche woman who battled against tradition to establish herself as a warrior, and a synopsis of the project is almost identical to what we know about the upcoming sci-fi blockbuster, with the obvious addition of intergalactic trophy hunters.

There’s currently a legal battle going on for control over the rights to the franchise, with original writers Jim and John Thomas looking to regain the property after attempting to invoke a clause that terminates the copyright provision after 35 years, and while the case is nowhere near closed, the most interesting tidbit came from the duo’s lawyer, who revealed that the next film in the Predator series will be distributed by Hulu.

Disney already own the 20th Century Fox library and are in the process of acquiring 100% control of the streaming service, but a potentially big title like Predator being sent to streaming would indicate that the Mouse House plan to continue their expansion onto subscription-based platforms, after Disney Plus rocketed to over 100 million subscribers globally in less than eighteen months.

The company is in the enviable position of having one service for family friendly content and another to utilize all the former Fox brands at their disposal, although the idea of a new Predator bypassing theaters entirely and heading straight to Hulu could take a bit of getting used to for fans.