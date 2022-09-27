Just under two months remain until the theatrical release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and we’ve now received new information about the upcoming Marvel film — and it’s set to be a long one.

In a report by The Direct, the upcoming Black Panther sequel is going to be around 2 hours and 41 minutes long. In comparison, the first Black Panther film had a runtime of 2 hours and 18 minutes. Currently, in the MCU, the longest film in the franchise goes to Avengers: Endgame, which had a runtime of 3 hours and 5 minutes. But when looking at solo or non–Avengers films, it’s currently being held by Captain America: Civil War, with a runtime of 2 hours and 31 minutes.

However, it is important to mention that when checking Cineplex, the source where the film’s runtime was discovered, the page of the film was taken down and replaced. Sadly, the new page removed details of the film’s runtime. This could mean that the film’s duration could change until the film’s release.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the sequel to the 2018 film and was said to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who passed away on August 2020. The film would mark the debut of Riri Williams (aka Ironheart) as well as pass down the torch on who the next Black Panther will be.

We’ll have to just wait and see just how long Black Panther: Wakanda Forever truly is when it arrives in theaters on Nov. 11, 2022.