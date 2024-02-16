‘Prey 2’ release window, plot, and more

The sequel has been anticipated for years now, so let's dive in and share everything we know.

You’d be hard pressed to find a singular franchise in the ever-expansive sci-fi horror genre that doesn’t possess a fair share of complete duds. That being said, plenty of these long-standing franchises have crafted an onslaught of successful features that have left fans yearning for more — especially when you place the proverbial microscope under the Predator franchise, which recently collaborated with Hulu on Prey.

Recommended Videos

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the sci-fi horror extravaganza eventually became the highest-rated entry in the acclaimed franchise, and is still widely talked about amongst the horror community. With its overwhelming success and triumph, it’s clear Trachtenberg is determined to capitalize by crafting Prey 2 — a much-anticipated sequel to the 2022 prequel. Of course, it might seem impossible to compete with the OG flick starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, but it’s evident that the rumored sequel is in high demand.

So while we await further information about Prey 2, let’s first dive in and explore everything we know thus far about the future face-melting flick.

When will Prey 2 be released?

‘PREY 2’ is in the works.



Dan Trachtenberg is also set to direct a new Predator movie ‘BADLANDS’ that will begin filming later this year.



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/5QlYqnfi0A — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 9, 2024

At long last, Prey 2 has officially been confirmed, which is surely set to ignore the sci-fi horror realm and keep eagle-eyed supporters on their toes. At the current time of this writing, however, there’s no exact release date for Prey 2 — so folks will notably have to wait a little while before seeing the full-length feature brought to fruition. But with the confirmation happening in February 2024, perhaps the sequel could be ready to watch either later this year or early next year.

What will be the plot of Prey 2?

Image via 20th Century Studios

Much like an abundance of other chapters in the Predator franchise, it’s obvious that the bone-chilling aliens are never quite down and out, despite the ending of Prey alluding to that fact. So with the sequel’s confirmation, it feels incredibly likely that the character of Naru will be brought back and potentially face another terrifying Predator alien. That’s not to say that will be the actual plot of the upcoming movie, of course, but it makes the most sense from a canon point of view.

Who will be in the cast?

Image via 20th Century Studios

It goes without saying that if the Naru character is brought back for the sequel, then actress Amber Midthunder should undoubtedly make her long-awaited return as the figure. In addition, a new Predator will surely need to be made the focal point in the next movie, so Trachtenberg most likely has his sights set on a leading actor to portray the formidable force. For now, we’ll simply have to watch Prey on Hulu to receive our Predator fix.