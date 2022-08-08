‘Prey’ accused of featuring a Mary Sue character

The surprise hit Prey, which has rebooted and reignited interest in the Predator franchise, has been accused of featuring a Mary Sue character, and the Internet has some things to say about that.

Prey centers around a young female Native American hunter of the Comanche Nation who goes toe to toe with a Predator, but of course there’s been pushback because of that choice for a lead in an action movie. For those unfamiliar, the term “Mary Sue” refers to a fictional female character who is “depicted as unrealistically lacking in flaws or weaknesses.”

As is common these days, discontent over female characters started over on YouTube. One video with 1.4 million views claimed that Prey was “a f**king intersectional feminist struggle session” and that it was “ludicrous” for a Comanche woman to fight a predator. This video, by the way, was posted weeks before the movie even came out.

Of course, this ignited some heated pushback.

I watched this video and its literally just racist and sexist lol pic.twitter.com/Xv5Ffkgrpx — collin (@fiendformojitos) August 6, 2022

Other female characters from popular franchises, like Ripley from Alien, or Rey from Star Wars, are also regularly used to illustrate the term. One Twitter user pointed out the obvious double standards.

I guess they missed the part where none of the miniguns or grenade launchers or muscles matter and Arnold wins through smarts, junglecraft, and luck https://t.co/HMI0VJkLYY — your himbo boyfriend (@swolecialism) August 6, 2022

Another use pointed out how language matters and stereotypes don’t help.

A waitress destroyed the Terminator



A space trucker driver killed the Alien



And a hunter defeated the Predator



It’s time to let these buzz words of Mary Sue, woke, forced diversity and all that other garbage die pic.twitter.com/K1D9SDoXDY — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) August 7, 2022

The argument is fairly easy to dismantle, according to one user.

Men: Naru in Prey is a Mary Sue. Just like Captain Marvel, and Rey in Star Wars.



Women: What do you think a Mary Sue is?



Men: A woman in a movie who’s uh… well it’s when she’s like… you know… does that thing where she’s… a woman? — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 8, 2022

Film critic Courtney Howard had some pointed words for men who use the term.

To all the male misogynist, racist crybabies screaming, “She’s a Mary Sue!” about Naru in #PreyMovie: She uses her wit and wisdom *just like* Arnold’s Dutch did in PREDATOR.



Also…and this is important…go see a therapist. — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) August 7, 2022

Another user pointed out that the video actually proves how good the movie ended up being.

Quickly learning that if some white guy makes a 45 minute YouTube video complaining about how a woman protagonist in movie is a Mary Sue, that movie is usually actually pretty good — Bonnie Jo Burton (@BonniferBurn) August 8, 2022

Writer Matthew Dow Smith pointed out there are a slew of male characters that could be called Mary Sues.

By the current 'standard', here are a few notable Mary Sues:



Luke Skywalker

James Bond

Superman

Batman

Doctor Strange

Doc Savage

Sherlock Holmes



and the biggest Mary Sue of all time (literally):

The Doctor pic.twitter.com/4qqgoA8rBf — Matthew Dow Smith (@matthewdowsmith) August 8, 2022

Prey also has the distinction of being the highest-rated and best reviewed movie of all the Predator movies so far. It has a 92 percent rating on the site Rotten Tomatoes, with an 81 percent audience score. Veteran movie critic Richard Roeper said the movie did a good job of showing how the main character took down the Predator in a believable way.

“How can one teenage girl hope to take down this enormous, often invisible, ferocious, emotionally intelligent, extraterrestrial being with a wide array of weapons at its disposal? Let’s just say Prey comes up with ingenious ways to even the odds.”

Prey is currently streaming on Hulu.