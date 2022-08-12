‘Prey’ veteran wants to see Batman fight a Predator, and why the hell not

Across film, television, comic books, video games, and even more forms of media besides, the Predator has crossed over with a bizarre volume of unexpected friends and foes, but so far we’ve only seen the intergalactic trophy hunters tangle with the Xenomorphs from Alien in live-action.

Regaling his time under the costume in a recent interview (per ComicBook), actor and stunt performer Dane DiLiegro revealed the lengths he went to in order to become the most limber Predator yet.

“The thing about this character is he’s more of an animal. He’s more feral. So it kind of takes away some of the iconic characteristics that you had from the first one, of the wide arms and the way he took the mask off. This was just more of an animal. I trained in parkour for two months. I trained in martial arts for two months and I just tried to make him this animalistic, violent, ferocious killer.”

That’s all well and good, but how would the dreadlocked monsters fare against a certain Dark Knight? Well, it does have precedence in comics, but veteran effects artist Tom Woodruff admitted that he’d still love to see it in live-action.

“I like the idea of Batman fighting a Predator,” Woodruff said. “I’ll take that one. Dane, if nobody else goes for it, you and me and a little camcorder, we’re going to make this work.”

Besides Batman, the Predators have also tangled with Superman, the Terminator, Tarzan, Judge Dredd, and more left-field foes, so it’s not as if the source material isn’t there to adapt.