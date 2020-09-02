Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Sign Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

Here’s some news that you probably didn’t expect to hear about today. Deadline is reporting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have launched their own production company, which will be housed at Netflix. Yes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have inked a multi-year deal with the streaming company that encompasses “scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming.”

It’s unclear what, exactly, they’re cooking up for us, but Deadline says the couple already have several projects in active development. One is said to be some sort of “innovative nature docu-series,” while there’s also “an animated series that celebrates inspiring women.” Beyond that, however, we’ll just have to wait and see what they’ve got in the works.

Apparently, the duo met with several big media companies about the deal, which might be worth as much as $150 million. Ultimately, though, they landed at Netflix and are now focused on developing content for them.

Speaking about the deal, here’s what Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and Chief Content Officer of Netflix, had to share earlier today:

“Harry and Meghan have inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism and leadership. We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home – and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”

Meanwhile, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex themselves also released a statement, saying the following:

“Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection. Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action”.

While it’s understood that Harry and Meghan may appear on camera in some of the documentaries, they won’t be starring in any of these films or movies. Many had been wondering if Meghan might be returning to acting, but a representative for the couple has confirmed that she has no plans to do so.

Right now, we don’t have much more to share about this interesting new deal, but we’re certainly excited to see what they’ve got in store for Netflix subscribers over the coming years and will be sure to let you know as soon as we learn of any further developments.