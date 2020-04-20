The Princess Bride Is Coming To Disney Plus Next Month

Amid this difficult self-isolation period, Disney has given us yet another reason to sit at home and try to enjoy our time; the cult movie and beloved fantasy adventure film The Princess Bride is making its way to their streaming service on May 1st.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, most people have quarantined themselves indoors. With little work to do, it’s now up to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ to save the day and provide enough content to keep the population well-entertained for the time being. Of course, the latter two will have a much more difficult time competing with Netflix since its library contains thousands of hours of movies, TV shows, and documentaries.

Still, that hasn’t stopped the Disney execs from narrowing the gap, which is why they’ve planned to add a cult classic from 1987; William Goldman’s The Princess Bride. If the movie has somehow eluded you in the past three decades, which seems highly unlikely given its overwhelming popularity, then this is the perfect opportunity to get yourself into the adventure of humble farm boy Westley who falls in love with Buttercup, a princess. Their obvious difference in stature soon gets in the way of true love, leading the protagonist down a dark path to become a great warrior and earn an estimable fortune.

Now, you have the opportunity to fall in love with these colorful characters all over again as Disney announced that they’re adding the movie to their library by sharing a live chat between Robin Wright and Cary Elwes, who portrayed Buttercup and Westley, respectively.

The movie may seem like a simple tale at first, but owing to its sharp dialogue, compelling characters and a narrative that respects the intelligence of its audience, The Princess Bride still remains one of the most revisited fantasy stories of all time.

So, if you’re looking for something that’d put you in a better mood amid the recent pandemic, know that the film will start streaming on Disney+ from May 1st. Don’t miss it!