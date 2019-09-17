A Princess Bride Remake With Big Name Stars Has Been Discussed

Remaking The Princess Bride? That’s inconceivable! Well, maybe not, as discussions have apparently been held about the idea. There doesn’t seem to be anything necessarily moving forward at present, but comments from Sony’s CEO have revealed that the notion of redoing the classic 1980s family fantasy movie has been floated.

Variety recently shared a profile on Norman Lear, the producer of the original film, who’s just signed a new deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment at the age of 97. The piece includes quotes from Sony CEO Tony Vinciquerra as well, who praises his colleague by alluding to the amount of offers from “big names” who want to remake some of Lear’s classic work. This includes The Princess Bride.

“We have so many people coming to us saying, ‘We want to remake this show or that show.’ Very famous people whose names I won’t use, but they want to redo The Princess Bride. Some people want to do animated versions of some of the sitcoms. Not a month goes by when we don’t have an idea coming from some very big name wanting to do things with Norman.”

Based on the William Goldman book of the same name, The Princess Bride came out in 1987, starring an ensemble cast including Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Christopher Guest and Andre the Giant. Though it was only a modest success at the time, it received critical acclaim and has come to find itself a lasting place in pop culture.

Thanks to the rise of GIFs on social media, many of its quotes are routinely used online. Plus, Ryan Reynolds parodied the movie’s memorable framing device in Once Upon a Deadpool, the PG-13 version of DP2, in which the Merc with a Mouth filled in for Peter Falk’s grandpa and Fred Savage reprised his role as the sick kid – well, now full-grown adult – being told the story.

Would you say “as you wish” to a remake of The Princess Bride, though? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments section down below.