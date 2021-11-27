Production listing may have revealed first ‘Blade’ synopsis

After two years of virtual radio silence besides brief and vague teases from star Mahershala Ali, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Blade reboot is finally beginning to gather some real momentum as pre-production ramps up.

Delroy Lindo became the first cast member other than the leading man to be officially confirmed for the ensemble, and fans couldn’t have been more thrilled about it. More announcements are expected in the not too distant future, especially when Blade has long been rumored to start shooting in the summer of 2022.

A new production listing has offered as much, but it’s also come attached with what looks to be the first brief synopsis of the Daywalker’s impending return to our screens, which you can read below.

“Himself a half-human/half-vampire, ‘Daywalker’ Eric Brooks (Ali) has honed his abilities to hunt down the undead who have long terrorized mankind. A human-vampire hybrid since his tragic birth, Blade has spent his long life seeking to rid the world of vampires like the one that killed his mother. Over the years, he has mastered his own style of fighting monsters of all kinds.”

The second post-credits scene of Eternals teased that Dane Whitman and his Ebony Blade could have a part to play in the undead comic book blockbuster, and while the logline provided is admittedly light on specifics, it at least lets us know that huge deviations aren’t being made to his origins or profession, but it’s up to the creative team to ensure that the MCU’s Blade sets itself apart from the popular Wesley Snipes trilogy to stand on its own two feet.