Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 Has Officially Entered Production

Considering how much things in the film industry have been disrupted, postponed or delayed as a result of coronavirus, it’s refreshing to hear news which bucks the trend, and that’s exactly what we have for you today.

Production on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is officially underway. To paraphrase Chris Addison, you have permission to squee. The news came via Nick Kondo, lead animator at Sony Imageworks (the studio responsible for animating the first Spider-Verse), who simply tweeted “First day on the job!”, along with the following tease:

First day on the job! pic.twitter.com/qfqcCAi9wF — Nick Kondo 近藤 (@NickTyson) June 8, 2020

A couple of things play in Spider-Verse 2’s favour when it comes to dodging problems that other productions have faced since the pandemic hit home. For a start, it’s not due to release until 2022, giving it much more leeway, whilst also meaning it’s much earlier in its production cycle.

Secondly, the fact it’s an animated film is a big advantage. No crowded sets and no actors required in close proximity – animations are produced with a great deal of remote work even in normal times. I’m sure coronavirus has presented the crew with challenges, but compared to indefinitely shutting down filming as so many others have had to, I’d say they’re better placed. Hopefully those factors help them make their 2022 deadline.

Excited by the news that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is officially in production? Drop a comment below with your hopes for the movie. Spider-Verse was actually one of the first films I watched after the world started shutting down in March. I wasn’t as enthused by the animation as I know a lot of people were, but it had enough zip and enough wit to keep it going. Boy do I make it sound dynamic. It’s more fun than my drab prose implies, promise.