‘Promising Young Woman’ director’s new film to shoot this summer

Emerald Fennell, director of Promising Young Woman, will have her new film begin shooting over this summer.

Her directorial debut of Promising Young Woman in 2019 was one of the best-received films of the year and garnered several Academy Award nominations for herself and its cast. She won the Best Original Screenplay award as the screenwriter for the film, and star of the movie, Carey Mulligan, was nominated for Best Actress.

Her new film is scheduled to start filming over the summer, but very few details are known about what her follow-up movie will be about. According to a report from Variety, it will be a story about “obsession”, with Fennell on board to direct, write and co-produce.

Promising Young Woman‘s largely positive reception and praise for her writing and directing should put her in good stead and mindset for her next release.

As of now, there aren’t any cast members attached to the upcoming film, but it’s not out of the question that Fennell could also star in it, having previously acted in The Crown and The Danish Girl.

Fennell is also currently working on a screenplay of the comic book series Nemesis, originally written by Mark Millar for a creator-owned imprint of Marvel Comics. She isn’t done there though, with her currently attached to pen a Zatanna film in the DC Extended Universe.