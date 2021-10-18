Psycho Goreman Director Teases Sequel News

Psycho Goreman was the first horror movie of the year that quickly earned a cult following among fans. The film is about a young girl and her brother taking control of an evil monster hell-bent on destroying the universe and using him to do whatever menial task they want him to do. The film sits at 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and already has garnered many fans.

Luckily for those fans, this might not be the last we see of Psycho Goreman. Director Steven Kostanski is already working on a follow-up to the first film—and is making sure that it’s not a massive disappointment.

“I want to follow that up with something that delivers, and so the more people love the movie and want more from it, the more I’m like ‘oh shit, I’ve gotta deliver a thing.’ And I’m trying,” Kostanski told Bloody Disgusting.

“I’m working on it. It’s surprisingly complicated trying to get this off the ground. Sequel issues… rights and things. Just trying to make all the things line up, and also just find the time to sit down and write the damn thing. I hope to get something going soon.”

Kostanski clearly wants to make another film, but it will take time to see if that’ll actually happen. However, fans of Psycho Goreman will be seeing more stories in the film’s universe regardless.

“In the meantime, there is our comic book Kickstarter from Lethal Comics that we have going right now. That should whet people’s appetite for PG in a pretty satisfying way,” he added.

“It’s an anthology comic that is kind of referencing those Star Wars anthology novels from the ’90s. This is like all the stories that the Galactic Council has with all their near misses with PG. It takes place during the movie. It’s like the Council is sitting there waiting for stuff to happen with Pandora, and they’re all passing the time… each character goes off on a crazy wild story.”

Viewers can stream Psycho Goreman now via AMC+ or Shudder, both available on Prime Video.