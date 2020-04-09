The Title For The Purge 5 Has Reportedly Been Revealed

The Purge 5 has been confirmed for this summer for a while now, though we don’t know much about it. It’s been two long years since The First Purge hit cinemas, which grossed $137 million on a budget of $13 million. Numbers like that meant a sequel was inevitable, yet details have so far been thin on the ground. Until now, that is.

A profile of Blumhouse Productions head Jason Blum in The Hollywood Reporter listed his upcoming projects. Of course, Halloween Kills and Run Sweetheart Run were present and correct, but alongside them was also The Forever Purge.

Though it’s a very low key way of revealing it, this is almost certainly the official title for the movie. The ‘Forever’ also feels in line with the film being positioned as the final entry in the series, perhaps showing the final breakdown of society into a Purge that never ends.

In fact, franchise creator James DeMonaco hinted at this being the case in a 2018 interview, saying:

“I think it’s a great way to end it all. We want to end it all, I think, in this one, and I’m very excited. When I came up with the idea and pitched it to everybody, they seemed psyched, and I think it will be a really cool ending, how we take this one home.”

In other Purge-related news, citizens in Crowley, Louisiana were terrified earlier this week when local police chose to mark the beginning of a COVID-19 curfew by blaring out the signature Purge siren sound from patrol vehicles. Already nervous local residents said that their “anxiety will not survive” and that “these crazies will think it’s actually the Purge!”

Fortunately, the town did not immediately descend into an orgy of unrestrained violence upon hearing the siren. As far as we know, anyway.

The Forever Purge is scheduled to hit cinemas on July 10th, 2020, though this could potentially be affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.