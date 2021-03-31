The Forever Purge Has Officially Been Rated

Given the production company’s incredible track record of box office success over the last decade, the mere presence of the Blumhouse logo is virtually guaranteed to result in any movie slapped with the branding turning a sizeable profit. Jason Blum founded the outfit in 2000, but it wasn’t until the release of Paranormal Activity nine years later that they hit the mainstream. Four years after that, The Purge became Blumhouse’s second major franchise and one of the the most profitable. The four installments to date have earned more than $450 million at the box office on combined budgets of $35 million, while also launching a TV show that ran for two seasons.

The Forever Purge was delayed for over a year as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, but is now finally scheduled to hit theaters on July 9th. It’s been promoted as the final installment in the series, although Frank Grillo has revealed he’s already had conversations to the contrary. Whether it ends up being the end of the line or not, it’s been officially rated by the MPAA this week.

First Image Revealed From The Forever Purge 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As you may have guessed, The Forever Purge has been handed an R for ‘strong/bloody violence, and language throughout,‘ which is pretty much what we’ve come to expect from the dystopian action thrillers that have somehow been veering closer and closer to reality as time progresses.

For this next outing, we’ll see the two main characters on the run from a Mexican drug cartel, who end up being forced into the fight of their lives when a gang of Purgers continue taking the law into their own hands even after the curfew ends, which is at least a fresh twist on the concept that could send The Purge out in a blaze of glory.