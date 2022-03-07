‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ teaser previews next week’s trailer

Did you really think the Shrek franchise was done for good? Coming 11 years after the last entry in the series, everyone’s favorite Zorro-cosplaying cat is back for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the long-in-development sequel to the character’s first solo film released in 2011. Ahead of the movie’s first trailer dropping next week, DreamWorks has shared a brief teaser which previews the return of Antonio Banderas’ footwear-wearing feline.

The animation studio Tweet-released the 10-second promo for Puss in Boots 2, which goes ahead and kills off its title character. No, really, I’m not kidding. Check it out via the tweet below.

“Cats have 9 lives, right?” reads the caption. “What’s the worst that could happen? In 8 days, see the [Puss in Boots: The Last Wish] trailer.”

Of course, a bell falling on his head won’t keep the Puss down for good, but the teaser’s caption confirms that this unfortunate accident will cost Puss one of his nine lives. Which is a part of the character’s lore that has never been mentioned before in any other Shrek movie, but whatever. As per the film’s synopsis, The Last Wish will see Puss realize that his passion for adventure has taken its toll, as he’s burned through eight of his lives and only has one left. To save himself, Puss sets out on an epic adventure to a find the mythical Last Wish so he can restore all nine.

A beloved, adorable character wrestling with the reality of his own mortality? Sounds like fun for all the family. Not much beyond that logline and Banderas’ involvement has been revealed as yet, although it looks as if Puss’ design and the general animation style has had something of a revamp, going by this tease.

As co-directed by The Croods: A New Age‘s Joe Crawford alongside Mark Swift, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is scheduled to release on September 23, 2022.