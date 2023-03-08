‘Quantumania’ and ‘The Kang Dynasty’ writer addresses the entirely valid criticisms of Marvel’s recent output

Jeff Loveness has barely gotten his feet wet as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s already become a pariah among certain sections of the fandom after his lackluster screenplay for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania set alarm bells ringing across the entire franchise.

Even though the first two installments in the tiny superhero series turned out pretty great despite having a grand total of nine writers credited across both chapters – with Paul Rudd the only scribe named on both – the Rick and Morty alum was given the task of tackling the kickoff to Phase Five on his lonesome.

Suffice to say, it hasn’t gone too well. Quantumania is not only one of the MCU’s lowest-rated installments by virtually every measurable metric, but it’s also been free-falling at the box office since its opening weekend, leaving many feeling somewhere between skeptical and scared about how Loveness will plan on tackling Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, especially when he admitted he was already falling behind.

In an interview with Discussing Film, Loveness shared his thoughts on trying to wrangle so many disparate plot threads together while keeping one eye on the future in the immediate aftermath of Phase Four’s lukewarm reception.

“I guess the theme that is “NDA proof” that I could talk about is we wanted to really focus on this movie and know Kang as a human, as this vulnerable, exiled human before all the craziness starts. But now, the theme here is that we’re not ready. What do you do in a world where we think our greatest battle is over, and maybe we’ve gotten a little calcified? Maybe we’ve gotten a little like Scott, maybe we’ve gotten a bit into the Rocky III mode of our lives. “We made it out of COVID, let’s just cruise from here.” Then we forget that there’s a lot darker things around the corner and if we don’t step up to the challenge, we’re going to get swept away. Kang is a bad guy and Kang is going to cause some trouble. I think that’s the big theme. Let’s just put that on the Comic-Con screen.”

He may be dancing around the thrust of the question, but Marvel has been coming under increasing fire for coasting more than usual since the end of the Infinity Saga, and the franchise’s decline on both a critical and commercial level over the last couple of years is something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by audiences, and will hopefully be rectified by the people upstairs.