‘Quantumania’ has already given MCU fans clarity on who the best Kang variant is

He may have only appeared twice, and never as the same person — which under any other circumstance would be confusing — but MCU fans have already figured out who their favorite Kang is. Despite knowing we have a lot more of the character ahead of us, fans are already picking out which one they think will rule them all.

Kang is a serious foe, not just because he has a genius-level intellect, and an ego to go along with it, but because there are just so many of him. Whether they go it solo or gang up, they are an entity to be feared. If you thought Thanos was bad for wiping out half of all existence in one universe, then Kang is something else entirely; this man has wiped out entire timelines, ensuring that entire universes were annihilated without a trace. Chilling.

By killing He Who Remains, Sylvie and Loki have unleashed Kangs across the universe and now everyone is going to pay the price. We have just witnessed Kang the Conqueror in live-action in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and though his ending was a little anti-climactic for our liking, thanks to the extraordinary performance of Jonathan Majors, he oozed menace.

We then got a very quick glimpse into the Council of Kangs, where we witnessed hundreds — if not thousands — of Kangs gathering together with three notable appearances from Kang Immortus, Scarlet Centurion, and Rama-Tut. Despite a lot of fleshing-out for these characters still needing to happen, fans are already convinced they know which Kang will end up on top.

Reddit OP, u/Yesu86 posted “You may hate the dictator, but something far worse is gonna fill that void if you depose him.” An obvious reference to what both He Who Remains and Kang the Conqueror have either hinted at or downright said already.

Image via Reddit u/Yesu86

Now we have met the Council and, in the final post-credits scene for Quantumania, we’ve also met Victor Timely — yet another variant whom we will see more of in Loki season two.

This user, however, is much more interested in seeing the return of our on-screen original, He Who Remains.

Many want it to come round full-circle, just as He predicted.

Some don’t think we actually saw the end of Kang the Conqueror with this theory.

The two Kangs we have seen the most of so far do have their similarities; both outliers, intent on taking their other variants down.

Many think He Who Remains is the best so far, bearing in mind that he was the one to come out on top of all the others and shape time and multiverses at will.

We may have a lot of this going forward as Kangs keep excusing their behavior by saying they are the lesser evil.

Who is to say which Kang will climb to the top of best (as in worst) Kang of them all, but if they want to keep building the threat, they had better make him a little harder to defeat than he was in Quantumania.