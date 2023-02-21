‘Quantumania’ has left fearful fans wondering if Marvel needs to slam the brakes on ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ and ‘Secret Wars’

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now destined to occupy the bottom tier of any MCU rankings. The third Ant-Man movie is now sitting at an unimpressive 47% on the Tomatometer, meaning it’s now tied with Eternals as the worst-reviewed MCU movie ever.

Having seen it, it’s difficult to argue with the critics’ verdict, and we ended up missing the comparatively smaller-scale antics of the previous Ant-Man movies (where was Michael Peña’s Luis?!). This also means the MCU’s Phase 5 is off to a bumpy start and fans are suddenly wary of Quantumania writers Jeff Loveness and Michael Waldron also working on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars:

The mood in the replies isn’t exactly positive, especially after the triple disappointments of Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Quantumania. Is it time to shake things up over at Marvel Studios?

Should Kevin Feige just give Infinity War/Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely the gig?

Even the Quantumania defenders would like their scripts to get a second look.

And is Quantumania just misunderstood?

We have to admit we’re currently skeptical about turning these writers loose on The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Juggling so many characters is a complicated writing job, and Quantumania didn’t do a particularly great job of that. Maybe giving some experienced script doctors a chance to give some notes would be a smart move at this point.

The MCU has had its wobbles before (see: Age of Ultron) so we’re hopeful it’ll bounce back. But if Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 turns out to be a disappointment, we could be in for some serious course corrections behind the scenes.