Fans are wondering why Kang The Conqueror has yet to meet resistance from some of the pre-universe and cosmic beings of the MCU.

A fan took to the r/MarvelTheories subreddit to ponder why planet Earth is the hub of every crisis in the multiverse, and why Kang the Conqueror’s strategy is focused solely around our humble planet. Moreover, they want to know why Kang has yet to meet opposition from the Celestials, Eternity, Infinity, or the Living Tribunal.

According to Marvel comic book lore, the Celestials existed before Kang the Conqueror and his many variants. They are pre-Multiverse entities created by the First Firmament. The Living Tribunal is a proxy for the supreme authority of the multiverse, One Above All. While the occupant of this role is powerful, it is also fallible. Abstract entities like Eternity and its sibling Infinity have unlimited powers. Like the Celestials, they are members of the Magistrati, also known as the court of the Living Tribunal. It is unclear whether they have absolute authority over Kang, however, or whether he can influence them using his unique skillset.

With this awareness, MCU fans were critical of OP’s point of view. They argued that Kang was never able to destroy existence —he can edit time, and his powers extend beyond Earth, and expressions of Loki’s influence, like Sylvie Laufeydottir, are not earthlings.

Another fan agreed that OP should revisit the television series Loki to understand more about the extent of Kang’s sphere of influence.

One Redditor delved into the vault to make the case that the Celestials selected Earth as the theatre for these events.

Another Redditor held that Season one of Loki settled the argument, as Kang indicated he defeated the cosmos.

If Kang the Conqueror already triumphed over the cosmic order, it seems the only major bosses left for him to overthrow would be the First Firmament and One Above All. Those are definitely battles worthy of a Marvel release or two.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently playing in theaters.