There’s either no pleasing the critics these days or the MCU is finally losing it, because Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has lost the ratings war to Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which is regarded by many as one of the worst movies in Marvel history.

While the whole world was keeping its eyes peeled for Quantumania to finally deliver Marvel Studios from the quagmire of Phase 4, it seems Peyton Reed’s threequel has failed to dazzle critics. In fact, based on data from the number one review aggregator in the industry, Quantumania is much more in the vein of the fourth Thor installment, only with fewer jokes.

At the moment, Thor: Love and Thunder retains a score of 64% on Rotten Tomatoes, while Quantumania has taken a one-point downgrade to stand at 63% with 70 reviews. This might tip toward Scott Lang’s third outing yet, as there are still hundreds of reviews unaccounted for and arriving in the days and weeks to come.

Still, it’s safe to presume Quantumania isn’t going to change your opinion about Marvel if you’re experiencing a bit of a superhero fatigue thanks to all the inferior flicks we’ve been sitting through over the past few years. (Barring Spider-Man: No Way Home, of course.)

Even if Ant-Man fails to shake the MCU out of its stupor, it’s still an important movie in Kevin Feige’s grand scheme for Phase 5 and beyond. Quantumania features the return of Kang the Conqueror, who is supposed to be the big bad succeeding Thanos after the events of the Infinity Saga.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is opening in theaters on February 17. You can read our review of the film here.