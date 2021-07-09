Quentin Tarantino Can’t Wait To See Zack Snyder’s Justice League

As you’d imagine from a maverick filmmaker who defends the merits of celluloid at every opportunity, and recently purchased his second cinema to keep the old ways alive just a little longer, Quentin Tarantino does not subscribe to HBO Max. However, the two-time Academy Award winner did admit that he’s very curious to sit down and watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

While Tarantino doesn’t seem like the type of person to spend a whole lot of time watching effects-driven superhero epics, he is a noted comic book aficionado and avid devourer of as many movies as humanly possible, so such a buzzy project was always going to find its way onto his radar. In a new interview, the Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs director sounds fascinated by the fan campaign that ultimately made the Snyder Cut a reality, and he’d love to see how the four-hour epic turned out in its intended form.

“Well, I haven’t seen it because I don’t have HBO Max, but that’s something I would like to see. I never saw it when it was at the theaters, but I’d be kind of curious to see this four-hour, you know, his original version on that. No, I actually thought that was really groovy. And I actually thought the fans were really groovy, the fact they kept persisting on it, and everything.”

At 242 minutes, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is hardly a breeze, but Tarantino knows a thing or two about lengthy movies. If you count Kill Bill as two halves of the same whole and consider Death Proof as just part of the Grindhouse experience, then QT hasn’t helmed a feature that runs for less than two and a half hours since Reservoir Dogs, and he’s since refitted The Hateful Eight into a four-episode miniseries, while Margot Robbie said there’s enough footage for a 20-hour cut of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, so he’s no stranger to a hefty running time.

Tarantino isn’t really a blockbuster guy, but he did toy with the idea of Luke Cage a couple of decades ago, and recently pitched a wild Godzilla idea as talk of his R-rated Star Trek continues to bubble away in the background, so let’s hope he gets around to Zack Snyder’s Justice League sooner rather than later so we can hear what he’s got to say on the matter.