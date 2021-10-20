Quentin Tarantino Teases Experimental Multi-Lingual Spaghetti Western

Quentin Tarantino has always been notorious for talking up a huge number of projects that he never gets around to making, but he’ll need to settle on one eventually when he continues to reiterate that his next feature film is going to be his last.

Of course, retirement doesn’t mean a thing in Hollywood so there’s every chance it could end up being more of an extended hiatus, but the two-time Academy Award winner has admittedly been sticking to those particular guns for a while now. Speaking at the Rome Film Festival via Variety, Tarantino teased that he’s working on a bizarre experimental comedy that somehow incorporates a multi-lingual Spaghetti Western into the mix, but stressed that it isn’t his final movie.

“It’s not like my next movie. It’s a piece of something else that I’m thinking about doing, and I’m not going to describe what it is. But part of this thing, there is supposed to be a Spaghetti Western in it. I’m looking forward to shooting that because it’s going to be really fun. Because I want to shoot it in the Spaghetti Western style where everybody’s speaking a different language. The Mexican Bandido is an Italian; the hero is an American; the bad sheriff is a German; the Mexican saloon girl is Israeli. And everybody is speaking a different language. And you just know:’ Okay, when he’s finished talking then I can talk’.”

At this stage of his career, Tarantino is free to do whatever the hell he wants, and apparently that includes a comic Western where the entire cast speak different languages and don’t have a clue what the other is saying when they’re interacting. If it isn’t a movie, then it’s not clear how he’s planning to bring it to life, whether it be a one-night TV or streaming event, a stage production or something else entirely.

His fans would still be there to check it out, though, especially when the filmmaker keeps saying that his days as a big-time Hollywood director are drawing perilously close to an end.