The internet is home to all kinds of people… including those who enjoy a good horror movie about cannibalism every now and then. Yummy.

On Reddit, a user seemed to have run out of cannibal-themed films to watch after breezing through the likes of Cannibal Holocaust, Cannibal Ferox, and Bone Tomahawk.

Naturally, and in true fashion, zero eyebrows were raised, and the recommendations began pouring in. A couple of commenters agreed that the anarchic Western Ravenous was a solid candidate.

The grisly period piece is set during the Mexican-American war, and stars English actor Guy Pearce as Captain John Boyd, who is exiled to a remote town in Nevada plagued by a cannibal.

While it failed to perform well at the box office, it gained a cult following in later years, with several fans hailing it as one of the greatest cannibal stories ever.

One of the more recent titles highlighted was Fresh, which debuted on the streaming platform Hulu in March this year.

The psychological black comedy stars Sebastian Stan, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Dayo Okeniyi, and follows a woman’s foray into online dating, where she meets a man who salivates for more than just regular food.

Several other titles were mentioned, including much deeper cuts such as Spider Baby and Motel Hell, as well as newer entries like RAW and Gravy.

It might be one of the more unique recommendation suggestions on Reddit, but there are enough comments on the thread to solidify a fan base for those who lean towards stomach-churning tales centered on the cannibalistic.