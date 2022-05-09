Rachel McAdams explains Christine Palmer’s story between ‘Doctor Strange’ films

A lot has happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Rachel McAdams first played Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange. While the snap threw a spanner in the works for many, Palmer managed to find love, and here’s how.

In an interview with Variety, McAdams gave her thoughts on how Palmer managed to meet her latest love interest during the events leading up to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While the film is set in a universe of magic, things for Palmer have been more normal than you’d expect.

“Oh, well, times have been tough after that blip. A little bit of work on that. But she’s found love and things are really turning around. It’s been a big, big five years. “His job kept changing. So my backstory had a hard time keeping up. He was a pediatrician, and then he was a teacher, and I can’t remember where we landed in the end, but I just assumed [they met at] a bar in New York.”

While the Palmer who we’re familiar with has settled down and is set to get married during the recently released sequel, this didn’t stop McAdams from getting involved in plenty of action through the multiverse.

McAdams shared that getting to be more physical during Doctor Strange 2 was one of her favorite parts of reprising the role.

“I love action. I love being physical. As an actor, I always feel like it gets me out of my head, and fun surprises come out of getting to just move. It was great to get to do that in this one a little bit more. And to wear a cool outfit. I was in scrubs last time — which were super comfortable; I’m not complaining at all. And I did miss them, but it was fun to be really just decked out. I got new hair and I get to wear really hot pink lipstick. All those things that I love, as an actress, to get to do in my job.”

If you are yet to see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness the film is now in theaters around the world.