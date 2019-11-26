The Raid Star Reportedly Being Eyed For MCU’s New Iron Fist

Netflix’s Iron Fist may be over, but there’s a good chance that the chi-charged champion could return in the future of the MCU. The only thing is that it’s unlikely Finn Jones will be asked back to reprise his role as Danny Rand. We Got This Covered has previously brought you the news that Marvel Studios is planning on rebooting the hero and casting an Asian-American actor in the role and now, we’ve heard of a couple of names they’re eyeing for the part.

One of them is The Raid star Iko Uwais. It’s unclear if he’s been formally contacted yet, but he’s one individual – alongside Deadpool 2‘s Lewis Tan – that they’re considering for the new Iron Fist. This information comes our way via the same sources who told us that the Inhumans will be rebooted in Ms. Marvel, which has since been confirmed, and that a She-Hulk TV show was on the way back in April, so we’ve no reason to doubt it.

We’ve also previously told you that this new Iron Fist could get their own Disney Plus series at some point and that Marvel really wants to pair the protector of K’un-Lun up with Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi. In fact, there’s a good chance the rebooted Rand could show up in Shang-Chi 2, whenever that might be arriving. Remember, Marvel can’t officially do anything with the Netflix characters for a couple of years, but it makes sense that they would be getting their plans in order behind the scenes.

If you’re wondering what’s going to happen to the rest of the Defenders, it’s a different story for Daredevil, Jessica Jones and the Punisher, as we’ve been told that Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter and Jon Bernthal are likely to return to their roles in new movies or Disney Plus projects. Unfortunately, however, Mike Colter isn’t expected to be brought back as Luke Cage.

Circling back to Iron Fist, though, and tell us, who would you like to see play the hero next? Sound off down below with your thoughts.